Funeral services for Doris Carey Handy of Eastville will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Cheapside, Virginia. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Olivia Collins will be the eulogist. Arrangements by Cornish Funeral Home.
Related Posts
Mrs. Jean Autry of Tangier Island
August 6, 2021
Mrs. Edith M. Shrieves of Temperanceville
November 25, 2020
Charles Gilbert Ward, Sr. of Exmore
August 30, 2020
Margie E. Collins
November 11, 2021
Local Conditions
April 25, 2023, 9:45 am
Sunny
53°F
53°F
7 mph
real feel: 59°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 7 mph N
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:15 am
sunset: 7:48 pm
3 hours ago
MORNING GOLD: Life seems to happen in waves, giving us a little time in between before the next one rolls in. We know challenging times are going to come regardless of how we live but how we deal with life‘s waves as a different matter. Often times we do not treat the tough times as opportunities when, in reality, tough times are a reason that life is worth living. It gives us an opportunity to grow. Life without growth has little meaning and growth is impossible without at least some degree of challenge or suffering. We may not like the tough times we go through, but life is not always about getting what we want when we want it. Sometimes it’s more about receiving what we need at a certain time in our life and sometimes it’s about learning some thing about ourselves in the world around us in the process.When the wave of challenging times comes along in life, remember a few things: First, you’re not the only one. No one in the history of the planet has lived a life free of pain, depression, anger or suffering. Everyone experiences these on a daily basis. Even the people you look up to in your life the most are fighting their own battles. Just because the people around you are smiling does not mean they aren’t suffering deep down. It’s important to remember that suffering is a natural part of the human experience. Everyone you’ve ever met in your life has, at some point, experienced the same kind of emotion you’re facing now. Next, imperfection is perfection. That sounds like a contradiction in terms but, when you think about it, no one is perfect. No one has perfect control over their mind or their emotions. Everyone has some thing we need to work on. Accepting our imperfections does not mean that we’re being compliant with them. It means that we recognize with acceptance and non-judgment that we have areas in which there could be improvement. Working on bettering ourselves from a place of acceptance is more fruitful. Also remember that nothing last forever. Darkness comes for a season to expose to us what we need to work on and then it leaves once it has served it’s purpose. Love is surrounding you at all times whether you can see it or not, it is always there.And the last thought is that growth is never ending. The wisdom and growth that comes after every challenging wave is really what matters. As a result, we become stronger, more compassionate, more sympathetic and, hopefully, more loving once we make it through the challenging waves. So, the next time a challenging wave in life comes, ride it knowing that everything will work out. It always does.I backed up the gold thoughts with Greg Laswell's song It Comes And Goes In Waves(listen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m74LM-BTQVo )This one's for the lonelyThe one's that seek and findOnly to be let downTime after timeThis one's for the torn downThe experts at the fallCome on friends get up nowYou're not alone at allAnd this part was for herThis part was for herThis part was for herDoes she remember?It comes and goes in waves, IThis one's for the faithlessThe ones that are surprisedThey're only where they are nowRegardless of their fightThis one's for believingIf only for it's sakeCome on friends get up nowLove is to be madeAnd this part was for herThis part was for herThis part was for herDoes she remember?There it comes and goes in waves, IAm only led to wonder whyIt comes in goes in waves, IAm only led to wonder whyWhy I tryThis is for the ones who standFor the ones who think they canFor the ones who need a handFor the ones who try againIt comes and goes in waves.... ... See MoreSee Less