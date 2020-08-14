A private funeral service for Delores Cole of Salisbury, MD will be held on Friday at 12 noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Mr. Benjamin A. Johnson
March 5, 2019
Mr. James Hunter of Salisbury
July 8, 2020
Rovella Cottman
July 26, 2019
Mr. Bertie Jones
September 13, 2019
Local Conditions
August 14, 2020, 1:37 pm
Mostly cloudy
81°F
81°F
7 mph
real feel: 93°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 7 mph NE
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:18 am
sunset: 7:56 pm
2 hours ago
Eastern Shore adds six additional COVID test positives - Shore Daily NewsThe Eastern Shore added six new COVID-19 test positives in Friday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with five in Accomack County and one in Northampton County. Accomack County also re...