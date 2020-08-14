A funeral service for Prentiss J. “Junior” Ayers of Bloxom will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon at 3 with Mr. George Fulk and The Reverend William Sloan officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Junior’s memory may be made to St. Thomas United Methodist Church, 25460 Shoremain Drive, Bloxom, VA 23308.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.