Cynthia Fenton Ulrich, 53, loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home in Melfa, VA. Born July 1, 1967 in Lakewood, NJ, she was the daughter of Mary “Linda” Young of Onancock, VA and the late Donald Joseph Fenton, and stepdaughter of the late James Leo “Jimmy” Young.

Cindy graduated from Arcadia High School and spent her career as a fire medic working for NASA Wallops Island Fire Station, Northampton County EMS and Accomack County Fire and Rescue. Her willingness to help others went beyond work, as she was always there for anyone in need. A second mom to many, Cindy’s home had an open door policy. Whether you were a family member, friend, neighborhood kid, or stray animal, she made sure all knew they were welcome. Cindy never turned down a good book, and you’d often find her reading and cuddling with her furbabies, Hailey, Izzy, and Bentley. She will be especially remembered for her beautiful heart, ability to make anyone crack a smile, and her fierce love for those she was closest to.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband and best friend, Franklin H. “Frank” Ulrich; sons, Christopher James “Chris” Fenton of Melfa, Wayne Orville Norton and his wife, Shannon, of Onancock; and Daniel Joseph “DJ” Norton of Hickory, NC; stepchildren, Stacy Ulrich of Cheriton, VA and William Ulrich of North Carolina; sister, Michelle Fenton Marsh and her husband, Tyler, of Onancock; grandson, Kamden Norton; step grandchildren, Jordan and Carson Shreaves; nephew, Wesley Marsh; and countless friends, all of whom are grateful to have known her love.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Edgehill Cemetery, in Accomac, VA, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverend Heidi Bak officiating.

Contributions may be made in Cindy’s memory to the Tasley Volunteer Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 68, Tasley, VA 23441 or to the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 132, Bloxom, VA 23308.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

