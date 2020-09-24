Bryan Keith Powell, 62, of Melfa, VA, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Riverside Regional Medical Center, Newport News, VA. A native of Painter, VA, he was the son of the late James Lee Powell, Sr. and the late Jean Harris Powell. He was president and owner of Eastern Shore Termite Company and a member of Central Lodge #300 AF&AM.

Bryan is survived by two sons, George Keith “Gee” Powell of Lynchburg, VA, and Ryan Keith Powell and his wife, Elizabeth, of Onancock, VA; a sister, Pat Nottingham and her husband, John Lee, of Keller, VA; two brothers, James Lee Powell, Jr. and his wife, Ginny, of Painter, and Brent Powell and his wife, Kendra of Melfa; three grandchildren, Madison Grace Powell and Ella Mae Powell, both of Onancock, and Harbor Finn Powell of Lynchburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Trent Powell.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 12:00PM, at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Rob Kelly and Pastor Kendra Powell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

