Corey Monroe Salmon, 52, husband of Tina Williams Salmon and resident of Chesapeake, VA, formerly of Parksley, VA, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

A service to celebrate Corey’s life will be held at the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., with Mr. George Fulk officiating.

Contributions in Corey’s memory may be made to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 14, Parksley, VA 23421.

