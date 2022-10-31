Gifts made by hand- even if they aren’t your own hands- make people feel special. This week, Kelley visited with Carole Beasley and Joetta Collison as they encourage the community to kick off holiday shopping as more than 30 local artisans, vendors and crafters will showcase their distinctive and original gift items at Parksley Volunteer Fire Company’s first ever Fall Into The Holidays Craft and Vendor Event this coming Saturday, November 5, from 10-3 at the firehouse.