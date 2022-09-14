Colonel Eric Lee Redifer, US Air Force, Retired, of Atlantic, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday with his wife and children by his side. A service to celebrate and honor his life will be held on Veteran’s Day, Friday, November 11th, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Interment will be held in the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eric’s memory may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 186, Oak Hall, VA 23416.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.