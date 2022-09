Funeral services, with Masonic Rites, for Mr. William Parks “Bill” Hickman of Temperanceville will be conducted from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery on Saturday morning at 11, with Mr. George Fulk officiating.

Contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to the Lloyd J. Kellam III Heart Center at RSMH, c/o Sally Schreiber, P.O. Box 430, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.