Funeral services for Mr. Clifford Jones of Salisbury, MD formerly of Pocomoke City, MD will be held on Thursday at 11 AM at St. James A.M.E Church, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.