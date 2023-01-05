Funeral services for Mr. Culon Walker of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Friday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Hurlock, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
Related Posts
Leon Johnson
July 24, 2020
Bertha Lee Burton of Eastville
August 6, 2019
Kathryn Mills Colonna
November 14, 2022
Ida Virginia Jones
July 26, 2021
Local Conditions
January 5, 2023, 11:46 am
Mostly cloudy
58°F
58°F
2 mph
real feel: 61°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 2 mph WNW
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:18 am
sunset: 4:58 pm
45 minutes ago
Support Scholarships and enjoy a fun Friday night oyster roast with live music from the Jason Cale Band. January 27th at 5pm at Eastern Shore Community College! Get your tickets NOW, a limited number remain! ... See MoreSee Less
Eastern Shore Community College Foundation's 2023 Annual Oyster RoastA fun-filled evening to support Scholarships and Services for students at Eastern Shore Community College.