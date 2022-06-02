Christina “Susie” Marie Peters, 51, a resident of Hampton, VA, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at her residence. A native of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Jack Truitt and the late Kathryn Elliott Costin. She was a retired Bartender.

She is survived by three children, Brandi Jenkins of Chesapeake, VA, Zachary Price and his wife, Kimberly, of Hampton, and Paige McNeal of Hampton; two brothers, Burleigh “Bubba” Price of Mississippi, and Lee Oakley and his wife, Patty, of Nassawadox, VA; a sister, Hope Brady and her husband, Jerry, of Delaware; and three grandchildren, Izzabella, Zaige, and Zander.

A graveside service will be conducted Monday, June 6, 2022, at 2:00PM at Capeville Masonic Cemetery with Reverend Jeff Conrow officiating. Family will join friends Monday 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted.

