Funeral services for Mr. Charles Fred Pruitt of Tangier Island will be held at the New Testament Church on Sunday afternoon at 1:30, with Elder Duane Crockett officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church on Saturday evening from 6 until 8.

Contributions in Fred’s memory may be made to the New Testament Church Missions Fund, c/o Faith Charnock, P.O. Box 266, Tangier, VA 23440.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Parksley and Onancock.

