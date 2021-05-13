1.Large gas grill, used once, bought in September. Call for prices. 757-694-5975

2. Brand new extension cord for a washer/dryer, new in box, $15. Color TV, good shape, $15. Vacuum cleaner, $15. LF a microwave. 757-331-2598

3. Hydro 175 John Deere 38 inch deck, $500, brand new belts. 757-710-5164

4. 1997 Dodge pickup $1,000. LF sheet of metal or wood. 757-894-1233

5. 3 55-gallon plastic drums with metal lids, $10 apiece. 665-4868

6. Champion clap pigeon thrower that works on 12 volt battery and several boxes of pigeons for $150. 757-710-0645

7. LF 3 bedroom one bathroom home between Parksley and Melfa to rent, price is no object, single person, no pets. 757-710-5689

8. For Sale – Loveseat Sofa Bed – Brown Plaid- $75. Hospital Bed & Sofa and Loveseat Free. Items can be picked up in Exmore. Must have manpower to move items. For more information call 757-710-8835.

9. 1998 Chevy Silverado, extended cab, 2wd, automatic transmission, bedliner, inspected, runs good, drives good, $3,600. 757-709-4362

10. LF 4 good used tires 19560R15. LF place to rent by July, 1-2 bedroom trailer or small house, $600 – $700 a month, located in Maryland. 410-422-8973

11. 9 x 7 garage door with tracks and rollers, $100. 4 Bulova watches all in good condition and working

$125 ea or all for $400. Invicta reserve very good condition, $225. Call or text @ 757-894-8695

12. 93 ford ranger for sale runs good $1,000 OBO. Call 757-414-4454

13. Wanted to buy: Clam Netting for Aquaculture. Interested in 1/4″ or 1/2″ mesh in 10′-14′ width by 20′ but will consider other sizes. New or used in good condition. 757-894-0025

14. ProForm Treadmill with Elliptical Arms and Heart Monitor- Asking $175. 2005 Dodge Stratus/Runs Great-$1,500. Please call 757-710-8129 for more information on either item.

15. L/f late model car or truck can need some work also will buy car sitting in driveway cutting grass around it. 609-780-4960

16. LF male Rottweiler puppy. Call and leave message 757-710-5238

17. LF weedeater, electric or gas. 757-710-4676 anytime

18. LF 2 bedroom rental in Accomack County pet friendly!!! ASAP!!!! 757-894-0029

19. For Sale: 2001 Honda Odyssey. Very reliable, driven twice a year between Florida and the shore by snowbird owner. 177,000 miles. $2,500. Call 757-442-3077

20. Vintage 90’s Neon Marlboro Sign. Complete. Very Good Working Condition. Lights are Bright. Asking $125. 757-377-8305

21.Y43 Thunderbay Earth Pole Auger. Turbo Personal Pace Front Wheel Drive 6.5HP Push Mower. Brush Master 11HP Wood Chipper/Shredder. For more information, please call 757-894-7175. Pictures can be provided.

22. LF local strawberries in Accomack County. 757-665-4862

23. Numerous metal burn barrels, great for burning trash, tops removed, $20 each. 787-4633

24. Free pecan wood, come cut it up. 757-414-0505

25.Kenmore microwave, $30. Sump pump, $30. Cement blocks. Proceeds will be given to Habitat for Humanity. 757-710-3803

26. LF fencing for a garden, 4 foot high. 757-710-6457

