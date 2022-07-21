Funeral services for Mr. Carlton Wilson of Wetipquin, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
