Funeral services for Mr. Melvin Smith of Exmore, VA will be held on Saturday at 2 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home.  Rev. James Nock will be the Eulogist.  Interment will be private.  Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.