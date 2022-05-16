Captain Charles Raymond Charnock, Sr., a lifelong resident of Tangier Island, VA, passed away, on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Services will be conducted from the graveside at the Charnock Family Cemetery on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., with Mr. Jerry Frank Pruitt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tangier Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 239, Tangier, VA 23440 or simply take a page from Raymond’s book and help someone in need.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock, VA and Parksley, VA.

.