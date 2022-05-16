Private funeral services for Mr. Ray N. Finney, also known as “Bunchie” of Greenbush, will be conducted Thursday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperand humbles.com.
