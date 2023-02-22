Mr. William Ray “Billy” Justice, 53, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at his home in Melfa, VA. Born October 17, 1969 in Nassawadox, VA, he was the son of Connie Lee Stevens of Melfa and the late Norman Littleton Justice, Jr.

Following graduation from Nandua High School, Billy began his 35-year career with Onancock Building Supply. As an invaluable member of the OBS family, Billy worked hard to ensure things ran smoothly in the lumber yard. His regular customers knew they could count on him to have what they needed and that he would often throw in a wisecrack or two for free. Whether you were a family member, co-worker, customer, neighbor, friend, or stranger, Billy always made sure everyone’s needs were met before his own. He stopped at nothing to provide for, love, and nurture his family. Behind the hat, sunglasses, and tough exterior was a humble and giving man that will be forever remembered for the all good he did and the love he gave.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife and best friend of 15 years, Nichole Lilliston Justice, children, Brandon Justice and his wife, Hannah, of Virginia Beach, VA and Adam Justice and his girlfriend, Emma Morris, Breanna Justice, and Callen Justice, all of Melfa; sisters, Janice Kellam and her husband, Thomas, of Onancock, VA and Faith Hastings and her husband, Bernie, of Parksley, VA, parents-in-law, Ruth and Rob Lilliston; sister-in-law, Michele Herlihy; nieces and nephews, Elicia, Nicole, Kayla, Mikala, McKenzie, Ryan, and John; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

A service to celebrate and honor Billy’s life will be held at Baptist Bible Church, in Accomac, VA, on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., with The Reverend Robert Fletcher officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider keeping Billy’s dedication to his family alive with a donation to his son’s future. Contributions may be sent to Atlantic Union Bank, 25253 Lankford Highway, Onley, VA 23418 (payable to Callen Justice).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.