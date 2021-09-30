Funeral service for Mrs. Betty Ann Holden of Atlantic, VA will be held Saturday 2:00 PM at Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA with Rev. Gary Miller, officiating. Burial will be held in Withams Cemetery, Withams, VA. Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.
Related Posts
Sandra Gail Wheatley of Tangier Island
December 27, 2019
Mr. Danny K. Bloxom Sr
January 28, 2018
Ruth Walker
June 18, 2020
Stanley James White Sr.
January 17, 2019
Local Conditions
September 30, 2021, 3:51 pm
Sunny
73°F
73°F
9 mph
real feel: 74°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 40%
wind speed: 9 mph WNW
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:58 am
sunset: 6:47 pm