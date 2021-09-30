An accident involving a moped occurred on Big Road near Parksley Thursday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m. It was a single vehicle accident. Parksley and Bloxom responded. The victim was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial and transferred to the Salisbury hospital via Maryland Trooper 4 helicopter.
