Barbara Churn Willis, 92, a resident of Cheriton, VA, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at The Citadel at Nassawadox in Nassawadox, VA. A native of Bridgetown, VA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Nottingham Churn, Sr. and the late Mary Floyd Churn. She was a retired Manager of the Holiday Inn, member of Capeville United Methodist Church and an avid bridge player.

She is survived by 4 children, Suzanne Rogers and her husband, John, of Onancock, VA, Kit Booker of Hampton, VA, Collier Austin of Inverness, FL, and John N. Willis and his wife, Lina, of Cheriton; two sisters, Eliza Cox of The Villages, FL, and Lucy Ames of Eastville, VA; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. She was predeceased by a son, Lyman Eason Willis III; a grandson, Nicholas Austin; two brothers, Jimmy Churn and Clarence Nottingham Churn, Jr.; and two sisters, Flora Ella Dutton and Eleanor Allen.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Capeville United Methodist Church, c/o H. H. Scott, Jr., 4301 Townsend Drive, Cape Charles, VA 23310.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

.