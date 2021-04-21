Accomack County reported two additional COVID-19 test positives Wednesday morning and Northampton reported one additional. Other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 54 tests for a test positive rate of 5.5%.

As of Wednesday morning, Accomack County has given 12,336 individuals the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 9,309 have been fully vaccinated. Northampton has given 5,933 individuals dose one and 4,548 have received both.

Virginia reported 796 additional COVID-19 test positives with 465 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 23 to 979 statewide.

11 additional deaths were reported statewide with four additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 15,026 tests for a test positive rate of 5.2%.

