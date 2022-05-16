Funeral services for Barbara Annie Tilghman of Melfa will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Friday afternoon at 4, with The Reverend Kenneth “Bo” Helms officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Private interment will take place at the Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, MD.

Contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com) or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (www.alz.org).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

