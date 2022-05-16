A strong line of heavy thunderstorms battered the Eastern Shore shortly before 3:00 PM Monday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, radar indicated a severe thunderstorm located near Parksley, or 19 miles north of Exmore, moving northeast at 40 mph with the potential for 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Accomack County until 3:15 PM.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch, meaning severe thunderstorms are possible, remains in effect for the Eastern Shore until 9:00 PM tonight.

