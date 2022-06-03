Funeral services for Carlos Cannon of Cambridge, Md., will be held on Saturday at 4 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md.
