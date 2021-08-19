Private graveside services for Ms. Annie Sample of Laurel, DE, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted on Saturday at 5PM from New Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery, Painter, with Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam, Sr. officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
