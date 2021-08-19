Private funeral services for Mrs. Rose E. James, also known as “Biggie” of Painter, will be conducted on Saturday at 2PM from the Anointed Word of Deliverance Ministries, with Superintendent Samuel L. Smith, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in the Bethel Memorial Gardens, Franktown. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
