Anne Drewer Sterling, 90, wife of the late George B. Sterling Sr., passed away Sunday, March 26 at her home in Cedar View. She was the daughter of the late John H, Drewer and Mildred Drummond Drewer.

She is survived by four children, George B. Sterling Jr. and wife, Cheryl; Elizabeth Sterling Mills and husband, Barry; John Mark Sterling; and Steven Mason Sterling and wife, Janet; seven grandchildren, Carrie Douglas and husband, Chris; Anna Matthews; Parke Sterling and wife Jac; Bret Mills; Maggie Sterling; Mason Sterling; Grace Sterling; and step-grandchild, Joshua Nowak and wife, Joy; and eight great-grandchildren, Anne Parker, Emma and Sterling Douglas; Jackson and Adelyn Matthews; Bailey and Finn Sterling; and Sage Nowak. She was predeceased by two brothers, Jack E. Drewer and Newman H. Drewer.

Mrs. Sterling was a 1950 graduate of Central High School and happily and graciously served as a homemaker, spending a few years as an assistant postmaster at Craddockville Post Office. She loved the Lord and was a lifelong member of Craddockville United Methodist Church. She was the first woman to head the church board.

Funeral services will be held at Craddockville United Methodist Church on Wednesday, March 29 at 2 p.m.with Rev. Bob Talbott and Rev. Doug Tanner officiating. A private family interment will be held in Belle Haven Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.