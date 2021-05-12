Funeral services for Baby Allan Barnes III will be conducted Saturday at 12 Noon in Newport News, Virginia.
Related Posts
Leroy J. Smith
November 29, 2019
Tommy Richardson
January 24, 2019
Aileen Parks Mitchell of Painter
May 12, 2020
Marion Niskey
November 24, 2017
Local Conditions
May 12, 2021, 6:46 pm
Mostly sunny
54°F
54°F
4 mph
real feel: 55°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 13%
wind speed: 4 mph WNW
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 5:56 am
sunset: 8:02 pm
3 hours ago
Chamber Chat - upcoming events with the ESVA ChamberToday we were joined by ESVA Chamber and the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission Executive Director Robert Sabbatini to discuss upcoming events for both organizations.