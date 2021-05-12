Funeral services for Sue Boggs Mason of Finney’s Wharf in Onancock will be conducted from the graveside at the Onancock Cemetery on Friday morning at 11 with Mr. George Fulk officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 156, Parksley, VA 23421, Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 28, Onancock, VA 23417, or to Market Street United Methodist Church, 75 Market Street, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

