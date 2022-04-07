Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team defeated Norfolk Collegiate on Wednesday 16 to 1. Ramsey Revelle started on the mound and got the win. Revelle pitched 5 innings and struck out 6 batters while only giving up one hit. Offensively the Lady Vikings were led by Harlin Johnson, who went 3-3 with a double. Chloe Hall went 2-2 with 4 rbis and Ramsey Revelle went 2-4 with 4 rbis. The Lady Vikings move to 1-4 on the season.

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets fell at Salem High School 13 to 1. Jillian Spence started on the mound and got the loss. Offensively the Lady Yellow Jackets were led by Peyton Sayers, Jillian Spence, and Marlena Dzurko with one hit apiece. The Lady Yellow Jackets fall to 6-2 on the season with the loss.

Boys Soccer

Nandua 6 Deep Creek 1