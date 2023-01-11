Boys Basketball

The Nandua High School boys basketball team host the Holly Grove Eagles on Tuesday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 66 to 33. The Warriors move to 6-3 on the season and will be in action again Friday at Middlesex.

The Broadwater Vikings boys basketball team host the Greenbrier Christian on Tuesday. The Vikings lost the game by a score of 55 to 51. The Vikings fall to 1-4 on the season and will be in action again Friday as they host Hampton Christian Academy.

Girls Basketball

The Nandua High Lady Warriors basketball team host the Holly Grove Eagles on Tuesday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 32 to 29. The Warriors move to 4-5 on the season and will be in action again Friday at home versus Middlesex.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings team host Greenbrier Christian on Tuesday. The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 58 to 26. The Lady Vikings were led by Taylor Leland who scored 21 points. The Lady Vikings improved to 4-2 on the season and will be in action again at home on Friday versus Hampton Christian Academy.