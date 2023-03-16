Pictured: Nandua’s Aiden McIntyre

Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team defeated the Lady Vikings from Broadwater on Wednesday 10-0. The Lady Warriors had 11 hits in the game and the Lady Vikings had 3 hits in the game.

Reaghan Hintz got the start on the mound and pitched a complete game. Hintz gave up 3 hits while striking out 12 batters. Offensively, the Lady Warriors were led by Kathleen McAuliffe who went 2-4 with 2 triples, 3 rbi’s, and 3 runs scored. Reghan Hintz and Desiree LeCates each had 2 hits and scored 2 runs each. Kylie Killmon-Ford and Madison Annis each had 2 hits also. The Lady Warriors will be in action again on Friday as they host Holly Grove.

The Lady Vikings had Ramsey Revelle start on the mound for Broadwater. Revelle pitched 7 innings and struck out 10 in the loss. Offensively, the Lady Vikings were led by Taylor Leland, Kerry Ford, and Carly Clayton each had a hit. The Lady Vikings will be in action again tomorrow as they travel to Chincoteague.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team traveled to Broadwater on Wednesday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 12 to 1 in 5 innings.

Aiden McIntrye got the start on the mound for the Warriors. He pitched 3 2/3 innings while giving up no runs on 2 hits and struck out 4 batters. Hayden William came in relief and pitched 1 1/3 innings while giving up 1 run, walking 1 batter, and struck out 1.

Offensively the Warriors were led by Ripken Robbins who went 2-2 at the plate with a double and 5 rbi’s. Martin Savage also went 2-2 at the plate with 3 rbi’s. Austin Wert had a double and 2 rbi’s. Isaac Stodghill, Aiden McIntyre, Braeden Smith each had hits. The Warriors will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to Norfolk Christian.

Brock Leland started on the mound for the Vikings and took the loss. Offensively, the Vikings were led by Logan Hickman and Carson Savage who each had a hit. The Vikings will be in action again tomorrow as they travel to Chincoteague.