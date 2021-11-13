After a two-game ACC road trip, Virginia Tech football returns to Lane Stadium for its last home game of the 2021 season when it hosts Duke at 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech Athletics will honor its 2021 VT Sports Hall of Fame class at halftime of Saturday’s game. This year’s class includes three football players: Xavier Adibi, Tyronne Drakeford and Macho Harris. For more information on the Hall of Fame class.



The Hokies (4-5, 2-3 ACC) and Blue Devils (3-6, 0-5 ACC) met last season at Wallace Wade Stadium and returned to Blacksburg after earning a 38-31 victory. QB Braxton Burmeister threw for 163 yards with a 12-yard touchdown while rushing for 43 yards and two TDs in the win. RB Khalil Herbert carried the ball 19 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns. DEs Amaré Barno and Emmanuel Belmar combined for 5.0 sacks (-35.0 yards) and Barno forced a fumble in the game.



In last week’s contest at Boston College, RB Malachi Thomas led the team in rushing with 13 carries for 70 yards. WR Tayvion Robinson led the receiving game with four receptions for 44 yards, including a 22-yard catch. With 104 career receptions, Robinson now ranks 12th on Tech’s career receptions list and needs two more receptions to pass Marcus Davis for 11th place.



LB Dax Hollifield and S Tae Daley tied for the team lead in tackles against the Eagles with 10 and both also recorded 1.0 TFL. Team tackle leader S Nasir Peoples upped his season total to 72 (42 solo) after recording nine tackles Saturday. CB Dorian Strong recorded his first interception of the season at BC, the second of his career.



While Tech enjoyed an off day on Saturday, Duke lost 54-29 at home to Pitt. QB Gunnar Holmberg completed 16 of 23 passes for 174 yards with a 32-yard TD before exiting the game in the second quarter due to injury. RB Mataeo Durant, who ranks second in the ACC with a 118.0 rushing yards per game average, rushed 24 times for 89 yards in the loss to the Panthers. LB Shaka Heyward led the team in tackles with nine, including 2.5 TFL and 1.0 sack.

Pregame coverage begins at 2:00 PM on 103.3 FM WESR with kick off slated for 3:30.

