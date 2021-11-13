Onley’s interception. Picture courtesy of Virginia Long.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets fell Friday night in the opening round of the Regional Playoffs in a heartbreaker 41-37 to the West Point Pointers.

The Pointers jumped out to an early lead, scoring first in under a minute on a 21 yard touchdown run by Kahlil Morris, but the Yellow Jacket’s responded with a touchdown of their own. Following a 40 yard run by Alex Courtney that gave Northampton first and goal on the one, Dustin Splawn punched in a one yard touchdown run. After recovering an onside kick, the Jackets were unable to convert it into points. The Pointers added another touchdown in the first quarter with a two yard touchdown run by Norris.

The second quarter was all Yellow Jackets. They first put points on the board with a 2 yard touchdown run by Splawn, that was once again set up by a long run by Alex Courtney. After recovering a second onside kick, Liam Flynn threw his first of two touchdowns to Romano Onley in the 2nd quarter, the first a 50 yard pitch and catch and the second a 25 yarder. The Yellow Jackets took a 30-27 lead into half time.

Northampton scored the lone touchdown of the third quarter, with the third touchdown connection of the game from Flynn to Onley, this time for 20 yards, which gave the Yellow Jackets a 10 point lead.

Unfortunately, the Yellow Jackets were outscored by the Pointers 14-0 in the forth and final quarter.

Courtney finished with 150 yards rushing. Splawn added 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Liam Flynn was 4-7 passing for 110 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Onley recorded 3 catches for 95 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also snagged an interception on defense.

The game ends another season of local high school football on the Eastern Shore.

.