The Broadwater Vikings boys basketball team traveled to Nansemond-Suffolk Academy to play in the Nansemond-Suffolk Holiday Classic. The Vikings played the host school Nansemond-Suffolk Saints and defeated them by a score of 61 to 52.

The Vikings were led by Willie Holden with 19 points. Also in double figures were Bradyn Washington with 14 points and Malik Battle with 13 points.

The Vikings improved to 2-2 on the season and will play again on Saturday against Hampton Roads Academy at 1:30pm.

.