The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) State track and field championships for Division 2 schools occurs on Friday, May 19th at Sportsbackers Stadium in Richmond. All Metro Conference schools, both girls and boys, are in Division 2.

28 Broadwater Academy student athletes participated for the Division 2 tournament.

The Broadwater Academy girls Track & Field Team won the first ever Metro Conference Tournament Meet and the Boys team placed 3rd.

.