1.For sale 1998 mercury grand marquis 119k miles everything works one owner non smoker $4500.00 also 10,000btu window air conditioner $50.00 410-430-7128

2.Antique bedroom dress dark brown color. asking 100.00 obo, cutting torch set no tanks 150.00 obo.

great pool table minus the legs 100.00 obo. 757-709-4174

3.L/F late model car or truck in running condition reasonably price will consider non running car or truck sitting in yard fast removal you can send pics or text me at 609-780-4960

4.1 dell desktop new $100, car ramps $20, looking for outdoor shed call 757-709-0923

5.Looking for a Colt 45 or any high caliber pistol also a Belgium Browning shotgun 757-387-7506

6.Samsung 60 inch flat screen tv and stand for $300.00 or best offer. for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car, and a Recliner lift chair. Call for price (757)789-5287

7.Dresser w/6 drawers and mirror $100 757-350-4526

8.LF a free bull dog puppy or adult 757-607-6112

9.Adjustable ladder racks for a pick up $150 443-235-3728

10. Heavy duty generator $200, acre of land in Mappsville $28,000, Honda jet ski w/trailer $2,500 757-710-5238

11.LF small light weight camping trailer 757-722-7721

12.Looking for a 2/3 bedroom house for rent in Accomack county. 757-354-7167