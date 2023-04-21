Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds hosted the Northampton Yellow Jackets on Thursday. The Lady Firebirds won the game by a score of 22 to 0.

The Lady Firebirds had 25 hits in the game. The Lady Firebirds were led by Briana Montross who went 4-5 with 2 doubles, Hannah Parks went 3-4 with a triple, Jayda Tull went 3-4 with a triple, Logan Stapleton who went 2-3 a double, Sydney Jester went 3-4 with 2 doubles, Bella Williams went 4-4 with 2 triples, and Haley Justis 2-3 with a double.

Sydney Jester pitched all 5 innings and got the win. Jester pitched a no hitter and struck out 10 batters.

Jillian Spence got the start on the mound for the Lady Yellow Jackets and the loss.

The Lady Firebirds improve to 9-2 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they travel to play Salisbury Christian.

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets fall to 5-2 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they host the Nandua Warriors.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings split a double-header on Thursday against Isle of Wight losing the first game 11 to 4, but winning the second 8 to 7.

In game 1, the Lady Vikings had 7 hits in the loss. Taylor Leland went 2-3, Ramsey Revelle went 2-3 with a double, Kasey Ford went 1-2, Molly Brown went 1-3, and Tatum Watson went 1-3 in the game.

Revelle took the loss on the mound and pitched 4 innings. She gave up 11 runs on 8 hits while striking out 5 batters.

In game 2, the Lady Vikings had 8 hits in the win. Taylor Leland, Kasey Ford and Elana Hickman went 2-3 and each hit a double. Chloe Hall went 1-2 and Ramsey Revelle 1-1.

Revelle pitched 5 innings for the win, giving up 7 runs on 10 hits while striking out 6 batters.

The Lady Vikings improve to 7-6 on the season and will be in action again on Monday as they host Portsmouth Christian.

The Nandua Lady Warriors lost to Windsor on Thursday 5 to 2. The Lady Warriors had 1 hit in the game.

Offensively, the Lady Warriors were led by Reagan Justice who went 1-3.

Reghan Hintz got the start and lost for the Warriors. Hintz pitched 7 innings while giving up 5 runs on 9 hits and struck out 9 batters.

The Lady Warriors fall to 3-6 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to play Northampton.

Baseball

The Nandua Baseball team tied Windsor on Thursday 6 to 6. The game was called because of darkness.

Offensively, the Warriors had 7 hits in the game. Martin Savage went 3-5 at the plate with 3 doubles and 1 rbi. Austin Wert went 2-4 at the plate. Ripken Robbins and RJ Guy each had a hit in the game.

Hayden Williams got the start on the mound and pitched 1 1/3 innings. Williams gave up 3 runs on 1 hit while striking out 2 batters. Ripken Robbins came into the game and pitched 5 2/3 innings. He gave up 3 runs on 3 hits while striking out 8 batters. Isaac Stodghill pitched the final 1 2/3 innings giving up 0 runs on 2 hits while striking out 4 batters.

The Warriors move to 3-7-1 on the season and will be in action again next Thursday at Chincoteague.

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team fell twice in their double-header on Thursday against Isle of Wight, losing 9 to 2 and 7 to 2.

In Game 1, the Vikings were led by Kolby Evans who went 2-3 at the plate. Rufus Abbott, Brock Leland, and Cohen Kellam each got hits in the game.

Quinn Ames got the start on the mound and lost. He pitched 4 innings, giving up 9 runs on 7 hits while striking out 4 batters.

In Game 2, the Vikings were led by Kolby Evans, Derek Boyle, Quinn Ames, Carson Savage who each had 1 hit apiece.

Derek Boyle got the start on the mound and lost, pitching 4 innings giving up 7 runs on 8 hits while striking out 6 batters.

The Vikings fall to 3-9 on the season and will be in action again on Monday as they host Portsmouth Christian.