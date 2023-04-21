1. 757 7103192

Parksley feed store will be having they’re annual animal swap please provide water if hot and shade you cannot sell dogs or cats everything else is welcome 8:30-12:30

2. Dark wood bathroom vanity with tan top, white sink and faucet. 49″ long, 39″ high by 25″deep. Came as standard in New home, used about a month before replacing with different model $150 or best offer.

Aluminum diamond plate crossover tool box for midsized pickup, 60″ wide. $75 or best offer.

Can provide pictures upon request.

Call or text 757-710-5943

3. Looking to buy a used car trailer or a flat bed trailer. Don’t have to be perfect. it’s ok if it needs a little work. Call anytime 757-894-5401

4.Camper/Travel Trailer for Sale

Large camper and in good condition but will need some work. No leaks, and sleeps 6. Good condition inside and out with good tires. Requires truck of a 250 or 350.

Needs electrical and appliance repair and needs microwave, but stove, heater, water heater, and outlets work.

Will sell for 1,300 firm,

Call 757-694-7837

between 8 am and 7 pm

Sent from Shore Daily News

5. SNAPPER RIDING MOWER.. NEEDS REPAIR..MAKE AN OFFER…442-5436

6. SMALL ROLL TOP DESK $25…RAKES AND SHOVELS , POST HOLE DIGGER… 2 BEDROOM SUITS… 757-787-7969

7. 757-710-5238 LV MSG.. NEW NEVER USED 30 INCH GLASS STOVE $900 NEW..ASKING $450 FIRM…1 ACRE OF LAND MAPPSVILLE ON TURKEY RUN ROAD $28K.. CALL FOR DETAILA.. HYDROPHONIC TANK.. STAINLESS 9 FT LONG 56 INCHES W..

8. LF FREE CAMPING TENTS FOR FREE OR REASONABLE 350-9182

9. EXERCISE BIKE… NON SLIP PEDALS.. COMPUTER $50… 2 SMALL DOG CAGES $10 EA.. BLACK AND WHITE tv..VCR $10..990-5262

10. LF JUNK APPLIANCES AND SCRAP METAL… 2 BURN BARRELS 678-2566

11. LF SOMEONE TO WORK ON SAMSUNG DIG. CLOTHES DRYER 215-50-R17MS $25 FOR ONE $40 FOR BOTH.. 757-607-6787

12.. HARLEY DAVIDSON 1200 CC SPORTSTER.. GARGE KEPT VGC $4900 894-3742

13. 275 GALLON FUEL TANK.. WITH RACK. $250.. 757-710-5324

14. JOHN DERE 322 LAWN TRACTOR 48 INCH CUT POWER STEERING $1500.. FORD 800 FARM TRACTOR RUNS GOOD $3200…CRAFTSMAN RIDING MOWER 17 HP 42 INCH CUT $400..OBO..757-710-4138

15. 2 SETS Cr rims.. 20 chrome $600…black rims black $900 894-7003 universal rims..

16. lumber.oak walnut. cherry.perfect for furniture building …710-9391

17. lf picnic table seats 6 to 8 and lawn furniture..631-496-0895

18. eggs.. 30 $10.. aluminum truck tool box $100 275 gal fuel tank $100 757-894-9719

19. dressers and china closet 709-0210

20. 3 bags of garden soil… antique vanity..new swivel chair..757=894-2045

21. lf outddoor furniture and a swing set..baby 607-7048