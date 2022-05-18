Seventy-six golfers waited out a 25-minute weather delay and came back to finish their round Friday, May 13 at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club in the 2022 Shore Fest Golf Tournament. Sponsored by the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the event provides funds to the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for nursing scholarships.

“Harper Matthews and the club did a great job of monitoring the weather and ensuring the safety of the golfers,” said Robert Sabbatini, Executive Director of the chamber. “The golfers were patient and in good spirits, and maybe the break helped them to recharge their game.”

Sabbatini said the field was the largest ever for the tournament. He added, “It was a very successful tournament thanks to the tremendous support from our sponsors. We are fortunate to have a strong, local business community that really is a treasure for the Eastern Shore.”

Winning the first flight in the tournament with a 56, using a captain’s choice format, was the Coastline Chemical team of Jonathan Sharpley, Eric Breithut, Jim Lohr and Kyle Vance. Second place with a 59 went to the Full Measure Oyster team comprised of Devin Smith, Kyle Bundick , Mike Lewis and Dustin Skees. The Taylor Bank team finished third with a 60 and included Adam James, Tyler Ames, Josh Taylor and Jason Hart.

Winning the second flight with a 64 was the foursome of David Doughty, John Jacob, Chad Kellam and Johnny Carstens. The Williams Funeral Home team placed second with a 68 and included John T. Williams, Keith Williston, Andre Elliott and Blake Johnson. Riverside Hospital took third with a 68 with Tiffany Bloom, Michael Hatcher, Luis Galvan and Aaron Gentry.

The longest drive prize on hole 18 went to Jim Lohr for the men and Tiffany Bloom for the women.

Bloom also had the closest shot to the pin on hole number 13 for the women with Matt Parker taking the prize in the men’s division.

