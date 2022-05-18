The Loyal Thomas Grimes, Jr., Memorial Scholarship honors the legacy of Loyal Thomas “Tommy” Grimes, Jr., and his pursuit of excellence in multiple endeavors…in high school and in his professional and everyday life.

Loyal Thomas Grimes, Jr. graduated from Mary Nottingham Smith High School, as the Salutatorian of the Class of 1966. The present scholarship recognizes excellence in academic achievement and student leadership. The award is a one-time, $500 scholarship to students who display academic achievement, a commitment to serving others, in school and their communities, a strong work ethic and leadership qualities. Students will be chosen from the four Eastern Shore of Virginia High Schools: Arcadia, Chincoteague, Nandua and Northampton.

More than one scholarship may be awarded, depending on the identification of more than one qualified candidate.

Students should consult their high school guidance counselor for an application to apply. The application deadline for 2022 is May 20. Call 757-692-1872 for more details and information.

