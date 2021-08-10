Members of the Boys & Girls Club are enjoying three weeks of pool time this summer thanks to an anonymous donation that purchased life preservers and swim time at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club and the Onley Recreation Association. Pictured at left are youth from kindergarten to third grade enjoying the pool at ESY&CC. Older youth, pictured at right, swam on alternate days. Summer sessions of the Boys & Girls Club are being held at Pungoteague Elementary School this year. Club members attend from 7:30 a.m, to 5:30 p.m. and receive breakfast and lunch and take part in sports, education, art, field trips and outside activities. For information or to make a donation, write to Boys & Girls Club, Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 101, Melfa, Va. 23410.

