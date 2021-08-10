Governor Ralph Northam added a long time Eastern Shore medical leader to the Board of Directors of the Hampton Roads Sewage District Monday. Nancy J. Stern who headed Eastern Shore Rural Health until her retirement on January 1 will occupy the seat. Stern served the Shore at Rural Health for 37 years.

The Hampton Roads Sewage District is heading toward the construction of a sewage pipeline along the railroad right of way that will provide service in the shorter term to towns between Accomac and Cape Charles. Long term plans include expanding service north of Accomac at some future date.

A major mile stone in the construction of a sewage line occurred recently when HRSD and the Town of Onancock announced an agreement to transfer the ownership of the Onancock Sewage Plant to HRSD.

.