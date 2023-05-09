Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies played at Holly Grove on Monday. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 15 to 0.

Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 12 hits in the game. They were led by Alex McComb who went 3-3 and Lilly Matthews who went 3-4 with 4 rbi’s. Sara Godwin, Carmela Rosanova had 2 hits apiece in the game. Allie Bell and Dynasty Wallop each had a hit in the game.

Alex McComb got the start on the mound and the win. McComb gave up no runs and 1 hit in the game while striking out 10 batters.

The Lady Ponies improve to 12-2 on the season. They will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to Nandua.

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies fell at Holly Grove on Monday 7 to 5.

John Holloway led the Ponies as he went 2-4 at the plate with a double and 3 rbi’s. Marcello Rosanova went 1-2 with a double. Alex Barley went 1-4 with a rbi.

Tanner Binder got the start on the mound and the loss. Binder pitched 6 innings and gave up 7 runs on 6 hits while striking out 4 batters.

The Ponies fall to 4-11 on the season.

The Ponies will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to Nandua.