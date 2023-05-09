Ridgway Moore Dunton, 95, a resident of Onancock, died peacefully at home surrounded by his daughters on April 26, 2023.

Born on December 1, 1927, in Bird’s Nest, Va., he was the son of Alexander Godwin Dunton, Sr. and Margaret Bayly Smith Dunton. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Lou Jordan Dunton. Ridgway graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and taught school for a brief period before being drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He proudly served his country as an enlisted man and later as an officer. Following

his service, he returned to the Eastern Shore and began his lifelong career in banking. Ridgway loved his community and was a member of the Eastern Shore Planning Commission, the Economic Development Authority, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Lion’s Club, VFW, and the Eastern Shore of Virginia Historical Society. He was an avid gardener, and known for his vast knowledge of history. He is survived by his three daughters, Rachel Wills (William), Virginia Donaldson (Andrew), and Margaret Bourne (Robert); four grandchildren, Benjamin Wills (Meghan), Jordan Wills Sligh (Wesley), Ginny Donaldson and Ridgway Donaldson; four great-grandchildren, William, Virginia and Lillie Sligh, and Kate Wills; brother, John Van Ness Dunton, brother-in-law, William Russell Jordan (Helen); three nephews, Charles Dunton (Joan), Stephen Jordan (Nancy), and Mark Jordan; and two nieces, Rebecca Dunton and Elizabeth Dunton. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Alexander Godwin Dunton, Jr. The family is forever grateful for Anita Selby and the exceptional team of caregivers for their dedicated service to our father.

There will be a joint funeral service for Ridgway and his wife Betty on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hungars Episcopal Church, 10107 Bayside Road, Machipongo, Va. 23405. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Foodbank of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 518, Onley, VA 23418, or to the Eastern Shore of Virginia Historical Society, 69 Market Street, Onancock, VA 23417. Arrangements are being handled by Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.