The Chincoteague Ponies football team hosted Quantico on Friday night for homecoming. The Ponies won the game by a score of 35 to 0 and moved to 4-2 on the season. The Ponies will be in action again next week as they travel to Rappahannock County.

The Arcadia Firebirds football fell to the daunted Bruton Panthers at their Homecoming 42-0. The Firebirds fall to 1-5 on the season. The Firebirds will be in action again next week as they travel to Randolph-Henry.