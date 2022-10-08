Being back on the road for the second weekend in a row, Virginia Tech football will play at Pitt on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network at Acrisure Stadium.

Tech head coach Brent Pry , who is in his first year with the Hokies, will face a familiar coach on Saturday in Pitt’s head coach Pat Narduzzi, who is in his eighth season in Pittsburgh. The two have a history facing one another, with those times coming four years in a row from 2016-19, when Pry was the defensive coordinator at Penn State. The Nittany Lions came away 3-1 in those games and split 1-1 in Pittsburgh. Outside of the lone loss for Penn State in 2016 when the Panthers put up 42 points, Pry held Pitt’s offense in check, allowing under 15 points in the other three games (all wins).

Pregame coverage begins at 2:00 PM on 103.3 FM WESR. You can also stream the game at ShoreDailyNews.com, on Alexa and on the Eastern Shore Radio App.

.