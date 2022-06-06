Pictured: Amiyzah Harmon as she crosses the finish line in her State best 100m dash

Pictured: Harmon and Track Coach James Lawrence

2A Results

Girls

1st Place in 100m

Amiyzah Harmon (Nandua) State Champion

4th Place in 4 x 100

Madison Johnson, Taylor Thornes, Lacy Gouldin, and Amiyzah Harmon (Nandua)

6th Place 100m Hurdles

Taylor Thornes (Nandua)

7th Place 300m Hurdles

Taylor Thornes (Nandua)

Boys

7th Place 100m

Cooper Brock (Arcadia)

3rd Place 4 x 100m

Lavor Johnson, Cooper Brock, Kevin Cropper Jr., and Ivan Cook (Arcadia)

2nd Place 400m

Jordan Jones (Nandua)

8th Place 1600m

Carlo Balmoria

5th Place Long Jump

Kevin Cropper (Arcadia)

1A Results

Girls

5th Place 100m

Emma Jackson (Chincoteague)

4th Place Long Jump

Emma Jackson (Chincoteague)

7th Place 200m

Lucy Lusk (Northampton)

3rd Place 400m

Lucy Lusk (Northampton)

7th Place Pole Vault

Lucy Lusk (Northampton)

Boys

6th Place 400m

Cory Ardrey

