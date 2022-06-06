Pictured: Amiyzah Harmon as she crosses the finish line in her State best 100m dash
2A Results
Girls
1st Place in 100m
Amiyzah Harmon (Nandua) State Champion
4th Place in 4 x 100
Madison Johnson, Taylor Thornes, Lacy Gouldin, and Amiyzah Harmon (Nandua)
6th Place 100m Hurdles
Taylor Thornes (Nandua)
7th Place 300m Hurdles
Taylor Thornes (Nandua)
Boys
7th Place 100m
Cooper Brock (Arcadia)
3rd Place 4 x 100m
Lavor Johnson, Cooper Brock, Kevin Cropper Jr., and Ivan Cook (Arcadia)
2nd Place 400m
Jordan Jones (Nandua)
8th Place 1600m
Carlo Balmoria
5th Place Long Jump
Kevin Cropper (Arcadia)
1A Results
Girls
5th Place 100m
Emma Jackson (Chincoteague)
4th Place Long Jump
Emma Jackson (Chincoteague)
7th Place 200m
Lucy Lusk (Northampton)
3rd Place 400m
Lucy Lusk (Northampton)
7th Place Pole Vault
Lucy Lusk (Northampton)
Boys
6th Place 400m
Cory Ardrey
