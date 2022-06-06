Pictured: Amiyzah Harmon as she crosses the finish line in her State best 100m dash

amiyzah harmon James Lawrence
Pictured: Harmon and Track Coach James Lawrence

2A Results 

Girls 

1st Place in 100m 

Amiyzah Harmon (Nandua) State Champion 

4th Place in 4 x 100 

Madison Johnson, Taylor Thornes, Lacy Gouldin, and Amiyzah Harmon (Nandua) 

6th Place 100m Hurdles

Taylor Thornes (Nandua)

7th Place 300m Hurdles 

Taylor Thornes (Nandua) 

Boys 

7th Place 100m

Cooper Brock (Arcadia) 

3rd Place 4 x 100m 

Lavor Johnson, Cooper Brock, Kevin Cropper Jr., and Ivan Cook (Arcadia)

2nd Place 400m 

Jordan Jones (Nandua) 

8th Place 1600m

Carlo Balmoria 

5th Place Long Jump 

Kevin Cropper (Arcadia) 

1A Results 

Girls

5th Place 100m

Emma Jackson (Chincoteague)

4th Place Long Jump

Emma Jackson (Chincoteague)

7th Place 200m 

Lucy Lusk (Northampton) 

3rd Place 400m 

Lucy Lusk (Northampton) 

7th Place Pole Vault 

Lucy Lusk (Northampton) 

Boys 

6th Place 400m 

Cory Ardrey

